Amber Heard could play Fast and the Furious 10

Amber Heard’s only project in her upcoming schedule – kinokomics “Aquaman 2” from DC Films, and Johnny Depp supporters are already plotting a boycott against him.

The thing is, after Warner Bros. decided to keep her aboard the project as Measures, firing Depp from his role as Grindelwald in the franchise “Fantastic Beasts”…

The fans were overjoyed when Zach Snyder Justice League appeared on streaming services, but the increased screen time of the actress angered some users of social networks. As much as Depp’s supporters would like to hear the opposite, Heard’s career is far from over.

Insider Daniel Richtman recently revealed on Patreon that Vin Diesel is trying to find a role for a controversial star in a future project. “Fast and the Furious”… Since the informant does not add or explain anything, this should be treated as a rumor.

It should be noted that Richtman previously claimed that Hurd was in talks for a spin-off “Pirates of the Caribbean” starring Margot Robbie, Fantastic Four Sue Storm, Disney Princess and Star Wars… Despite the fact that the insider regularly provides reliable information, you should not take all his words at face value.

Premiere “Fast and the Furious 9” took place on May 19, 2021.