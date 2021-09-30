Amber Heard demanded from the police materials on Johnny Depp’s libel case

Amber Heard has turned to the Los Angeles Police Department for materials on the libel case against Johnny Depp, reports Deadline. The accusations were previously brought by the actor himself, rejecting the words of the actress about the use of violence against her.

Based on the subpoena approved by the Fairfax County Court on September 20, Heard and her legal team want to collect all available material from the department that handled the 2016 spousal litigation. Police are required to “provide books, documents, electronically stored information and material items.” Heard is going to further defend her position that it was she who was physically abused by Depp.

Heard’s team hopes to get the materials that Officers Hadden and Saenz have gathered, as well as Officers Diener and Gatlin who were involved in the case. For this, body camera recordings and case reports are requested. Earlier, Diener and Gatlin had not seen any traces of violence on Heard’s body or at the actors’ home.

Depp previously paid Heard $ 7 million when he lost the case to The Sun. The actress promised to send them to charity, but later it turned out that the amount was not paid in full. Depp won in the case of lying and embezzling money.

A new trial between Depp and Heard is set to begin on April 11. The meeting will be moderated by Fairfax County Judge Penny Askarate.