Amber Heard may play in the MCU

Amber Heard’s only project on her upcoming schedule is “Aquaman 2”, and rumors circulated around her participation in the DC sequel, including reports that her role would be cut.

As one of the most controversial stars, the mere mention of the actress’s name evokes emotions in people, but she has been low-key after her regular legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Hurd recently returned to the role of Measures for reshoots. Justice League of Zach Snyder, and is preparing to repeat it in the upcoming sequel to Aquaman’s solo album.

However, insider Daniel Richtman constantly linked the actress to a huge number of projects. He recently revealed that Marvel Studios is “seriously considering” inviting her to participate in the studio’s overall cinematic universe.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard something like this from Richtman, and he also claimed that she was in talks a while back for the role of Sue Storm from the Fantastic Four. True, the insider does not provide any details or evidence.

On top of that, Richtman also said that Amber Heard could take part in the spin-off. “Pirates of the Caribbean” starring Margot Robbie, Star Wars and “Fast and the Furious”but so far none of this has been confirmed.