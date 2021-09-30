Amber heard published the first video with a three-month-old daughter

Amber Heard with daughter Una Paige

Unlike many celebrities who carefully protect their children from prying eyes, 35-year-old Amber Heard showed her daughter Unu Paige to the world right away. And at the same time, she stunned the public with the news of motherhood, because no one saw her pregnant. However, everything quickly fell into place when the actress said that a surrogate mother gave birth to a child.

Amber clearly does not intend to hide her daughter from the public – on Instagram today she published the first video with the baby, in which you can clearly see the girl’s face.

You can get a girl out of LA, but LA out of a girl can’t

– the actress signed the video.

In the video, Amber drinks a green drink similar to a smoothie. At the end of the video, Hurd, on the table in front of which are various vegetables and fruits, is trying to guess what her drink is made of.

Celery?

She asks.

Amber’s daughter was born on April 8. In the first picture, which the actress published the other day, the baby is very tiny – it looks like it was taken in the first days after her birth. In the video, it is noticeable how she grew up – Una Paige herself holds her head and sits on her mother’s lap.

Explaining her desire to become a mother precisely through the surrogacy procedure, Amber noted that, in her opinion, it is not at all necessary to look for a partner and get married in order to have a child. She also said that she decided to become a mom four years ago.

True, according to insiders, even if she wanted to give birth to a child on her own, Amber would not have been able to do it for medical reasons.

Now Amber Heard is dating cinematographer Bianca Bootie. They became especially close last year when Hurd “fought” in court with ex-husband Johnny Depp, who was accused of domestic violence (the court found Depp guilty). Interestingly, even before the announcement of the final decision on this case, the surrogate mother was already carrying the daughter of the actress.