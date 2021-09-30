Amber Heard shared a video of her grown daughter

Amber Heard is not one of those celebrities who hide the faces of their children. Less than a week ago, the actress talked about becoming a mother and immediately showed the baby’s face to the whole world. She did not hide the fact that her daughter Unu Paige was endured and given birth by a surrogate mother, and this happened on April 8. Today, Amber again delighted fans by publishing the first video with the baby. Now the girl is almost three months old. In the video, a happy mother holds a child sitting on a table facing the camera and drinks a green smoothie.

You can take a girl out of Los Angeles, but Los Angeles from a girl – no, – wrote under the post Amber. And in the video itself, she uttered only one interrogative phrase: “Celery?” Apparently, she was trying to guess what the drink was made of.

Recall that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard first became a mother, it became known on July 1. The actress posted on Instagram a photo with a baby on her chest and made a statement:

I am so happy to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a baby. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I understand how radical it is for us women to think in this way about one of the most fundamental aspects of our lives. I hope we get to the point where it becomes normal not to want a ring in order to have a crib. Part of me defends the right to privacy that doesn’t concern anyone. But I understand that my work requires control in this matter as well. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Una Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life, ”Amber wrote. The name of the father of her child, Amber Heard, has not yet been announced. Western media found out that Amber made the decision to give birth to a child with the help of a surrogate mother after doctors told her that she would not be able to bear the child herself.

The first photo of Amber Heard with her daughter