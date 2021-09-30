Amber Heard spotted walking with her daughter

In between showdowns with Johnny Depp, the actress devotes herself to motherhood.





Amber Heard











This Saturday, Amber Heard went for a walk with her daughter Una. A little later, they were joined by Amber’s friend, Eva Barlow. The 35-year-old actress became a mother in April, but in order to do so, she had to turn to the services of a surrogate mother. According to relatives of Hurd, she decided to take this step not on a whim, but because she herself could not bear the child for medical reasons.

“Una is just gorgeous, and Amber is delighted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and her biggest wish came true. She is so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped Una to be born,” says the source. people knew the truth about Una’s birth. Many women are worried and embarrassed about their fertility problems, but are forced to remain silent; Amber wants them to feel supported and aware that there are many ways to have a child. “

Recall that the litigation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is not over yet. Now Depp is preparing to file a libel suit against his ex-wife. At the same time, the court will consider counter-accusations from Hurd that her ex-husband organized her harassment on social networks. It seems that the protracted conflict has badly worn both of them. So, during this time, Johnny managed to interrupt the SLIM tattoo dedicated to Amber on SCUM (bastard).