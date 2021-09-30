Amber Heard wanted to star in Fantastic Beasts – Gazeta.Ru

American actress Amber Heard wanted to star in the third part of Fantastic Beasts. At the same time, her ex-husband Johnny Depp had to abandon this motion picture due to the scandalous divorce from the star. This is reported by the site 360tv.ru…

Agents Heard are working to ensure that the actress gets a role in the new part of the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Who can play Amber is unknown. The source of the foreign edition ironically noted that the place of the “main villain” of Grindelwald has already been taken.

If this information is confirmed, the celebrity will have to work on the same set with Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Depp.

At the end of 2020, Johnny Depp had to give up filming in the third part of the franchise due to the scandal with his ex-wife. He revealed that Warner Bros., which produces the Harry Potter spin-off, was asked to step down.

Amber accused the actor of drunkenness and assault.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a prequel to the Harry Potter story. The first two parts are set at the beginning of the 20th century, 65 years before the start of the main saga. Depp played the role of Grindelwald. The premiere of the third part of the franchise is scheduled for July 2022.