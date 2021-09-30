Amber Heard’s Mera could die in the DC MCU

“Flash” already sounds like a movie not to be missed by superhero fans as it introduces the DC multiverse.

Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne will return with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, and we will see Michael Keaton again as The Dark Knight for the first time in 30 years. Sasha Kalle also plays Supergirl.

It is currently unclear what other characters from DC’s past projects may appear, but we can be sure there will be a few more heroes to delight fans. In the end, the film was supposed to be a free adaptation. Flashpoint… And there is one star of the DC Universe who really wants to appear in the tape. Star “Aquamena” Amber Heard, who plays Meru.

This new rumor comes from insider Daniel Richtman. Apart from this fact, we do not know any other details, but it is worth noting that this is not the craziest proposal since Mera did play a role in the comic Flashpoint… Atlantis and Themyscira are at war, with Queen Aquaman beheaded by Wonder Woman.

According to rumors, Gal Gadot played the evil Diana Prince in Andres Muschetti’s film, so it is possible that this storyline could be realized on the big screen. However, it is difficult to imagine Hurd who wants to join the project so that her heroine is killed. It is possible that the actress hopes to prove herself differently.

Flash is currently filming with a premiere scheduled for November 2022. Meanwhile, Hurd prepares to play Meru at “Aquamene 2”, which will begin filming soon, and is slated for release in December of that year.