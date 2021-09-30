An almost two-meter tail and again a black mask: we disassemble the image of Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

At the Met Gala, we are always waiting for the most unusual and colorful outfits, but this time Kim Kardashian proved that even in gloomy black you can outshine everyone. However, this outfit cannot be called ordinary either. While Kim, like her ex-husband Kanye West, seems to be starting to find such outfit options as part of her everyday wardrobe.

At the Met Gala, Kardashian appeared in a Balenciaga outfit with a train and a mask that completely covers her face.

Kim Kardashian

Recall that a few days ago, Kim arrived in New York in a black leather Vetements balaclava, and this image caused a stir on the network. Kim did not radically change her style for a secular exit – all the same closed face, all the same black color.

On the red carpet, the celebrity appeared not alone, but accompanied by a man in a black oversized hoodie and a mask. Many thought it was Kanye West, but it’s too early to rejoice at the reunion of the divorcing spouses. In fact, the company at the event was Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, but ignored the West Met Gala.

Demna Gvasalia and Kim Kardashian

However, one could doubt whether this is Kim, but the network got footage of the star’s preparation for the Met Gala. Hair stylist Chris Appleton shared backstage shots and told how they made Kim’s ponytail, which was almost two meters long!

Kim Kardashian with stylists

Apply varnish to the roots. Using a brush, collect everything in a ponytail, add overhead strands, go for an iron, and at the end use a spray to add shine,

– he wrote.