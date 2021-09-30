Anastasia Reshetova denied romance with Rihanna’s ex

Anastasia Reshetova

The couple are said to have been seen vacationing together in Monaco. Like, Hassan Jamil all evening did not take his loving eyes off the former Timati and held her hand tightly. The users also explained the unexpected transition of the model to Islam by a romance with an Arab handsome man. The brunette began to appear in a hijab, congratulate fans on Muslim holidays, and also often visit Dubai.

The star herself denied such guesses, claiming that she had chosen faith on her own. 25-year-old Reshetova hastened to refute the affair with the ex-chosen one of Rihanna. “Publics, you will drive me crazy soon,” she said, answering questions from subscribers about Hassan.

Reshetova for a long time ignored rumors of an affair with Hassan

Recall that Jameel is the heir to one of the richest families in the Arab world, whose fortune is estimated at $ 2.2 billion. The businessman’s father owns exclusive rights to represent Toyota in Saudi Arabia and several other countries. They say that it was thanks to the help of an influential boyfriend that Rihanna achieved great success in the cosmetics industry. The singer owns the Fenty Beauty brand and has managed to earn billions from it.

However, financial success was not enough to keep the union. In 2020, Rihanna broke up with Hassan after three years of relationship. “Their lives were too different, and therefore it was difficult to maintain relations,” foreign sources explained the gap.

However, some considered Reshetova’s affair with a rich heir to be implausible. They say that the model’s PR team simply decided to revive interest in her in the wake of a break with Timati. After all, the brunette is actively running her business and plans to release new compositions about a broken heart.

