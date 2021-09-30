Angelina Jolie was suspected of having an affair with the rapper The Weeknd: gallery of suitors

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie was suspected of having an affair with Canadian rapper The Weeknd. The paparazzi spotted a couple in one of Santa Monica’s restaurants. After dinner, the actress got into the musician’s car, and the two drove off to the singer’s mansion. Previously, Angelina and Eibela Makkonen Tesfaye (real name The Weeknd) had already been noticed together – at the beginning of summer, the couple had dinner at the same restaurant.

The Weeknd, 31, a Canadian rapper of Ethiopian origin, topped the list of the top 30 highest paid show business stars under 30 years ago. In addition, he is considered one of the most famous ladies’ men in Hollywood. Abel Tesfaye met with “the most beautiful woman in the world” Bella Hadid, and after parting with her, had an affair with singer Selena Gomez.

46-year-old Angelina Jolie was married three times. In 1996, she started a family with British actor Johnny Lee Miller, but this romance did not last long and the couple broke up a year later. In 2000, the actress struck up a relationship with a colleague on the set, actor Billy Bob Thornton, and in May of the same year, the couple formalized their relationship in Las Vegas. Angelina Jolie broke up with Thornton three years later. The actress’s romance with Brad Pitt was hiding from journalists for a long time and both Hollywood stars did not comment on their joint photos, which regularly appear on the pages of the tabloids. The press called Angelina Jolie the reason for Brad Pitt’s divorce from his previous wife, Jennifer Aniston. The couple announced their engagement only in 2012, after seven years of marriage, and the official wedding ceremony took place in 2014 in France. However, in September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce (which was officially finalized in 2019). Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children (three relatives and three adopted). Since the divorce, Jolie has not officially met anyone, and, according to her, has focused on raising children.

Nevertheless, in addition to relations with ex-spouses, the paparazzi attributed to Angelina Jolie many novels with Hollywood celebrities. these have at various times included Timothy Hutton, Mick Jagger, Nicolas Cage, Mickey Rourke, Ethan Hawke, Colin Farrell, Jared Leto and Val Kilmer.