Apple presentation online and new film with DiCaprio

A big presentation of new Apple products will take place on September 14th. There will be shown a new smartphone and laptop

On Tuesday, together with the whole world, we will find out what Apple has prepared for us this year, look at Leonardo DiCaprio in a new role, listen to the best music artists of this year and go to Warsaw to the famous ballet. All this is available online in our new Playbill:

What to do in the morning

Let’s start a new day with new announcements. Netflix has shared the first teaser for the comedy “Don’t Look Up,” directed by Adam McKay (Selling the Short, Cops Deep). The main roles in the film will be played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and others. The film tells how a group of astronomers are trying to awkwardly save the Earth from an approaching meteorite.

What to do during the day

At lunch you can listen to the best music of the year. The MTV Video Music Awards Committee has posted a list of this year’s winners on its website. The prize in the main category “Video of the Year” went to Lil Nas X for the video for the track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. Olivia Rodrigo and BTS received the most awards in the main block, and Justin Bieber was recognized as the artist of the year.

What to do in the evening

September 14 at 20:00 Moscow time. the long-awaited presentation of Apple will take place. The company is expected to introduce four new iPhones, Apple Watch with wider screens, updated versions of AirPods and MacBook Pro laptops. The presentation can be viewed online.

On September 14 and 15, the OperaVision portal will host the last two online screenings of the famous ballet Romeo and Juliet to the music of Sergei Prokofiev and staged by Krzysztof Pastor. Conductor – Andrey Yurkevich. The broadcast will be conducted from the building of the Polish National Ballet in Warsaw.