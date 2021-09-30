beauty experts disassembled the image of Meghan Markle in a new video

“Motherhood really suits her.”





Meghan Markle











The celebrity hair stylist took apart the image of the Duchess of Sussex in a video she posted to mark her 40th birthday. Meghan Markle announced the 40×40 initiative, asking her friends to spend 40 minutes talking to women who lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic and are now returning to their offices.

Tom Smith noted that the low beam has become “Meghan’s trademark when she wants to show that she is serious about business.” Prince Harry’s wife chose the same hairstyle for a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey. But the soft strands around the face do not give the ex-actress “look too harsh” and help to make her style more modern.

“Postpartum hair loss is completely normal. It may take a while for hormones to return to normal, added Tom. – Soon Megan’s hair will appear thicker and heavier. They are in excellent condition – she must be using very high quality products. “

And here’s what make-up artist Laura Kay thinks about the Duchess’s makeup: “I think Megan wanted to look fresh and flawless, while adding a little sexuality to J. Lo. Motherhood really suits her, her natural beauty shines from within. Meghan used peach blush and gold highlighter to highlight her cheekbones. Her nose, in my opinion, is too shiny. But, perhaps, it is from the nerves. She just needs a little more powder. “