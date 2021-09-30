Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner met on Father’s Day: new photos of ex-spouses

Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck, 48, manages to do everything – work, improve his personal life, be a “Sunday” father. Last weekend, when America was celebrating Father’s Day, he met with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and children. Judging by the paparazzi pictures that were taken at Jenn’s house (before the divorce, Ben also lived in this house) in Los Angeles, Affleck spent time with his son, 9-year-old Samuel. In any case, their daughters – 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphima – did not get into the lenses. The paparazzi filmed Ben, Jennifer, Sam and Affleck’s mother in a car in the yard. In particular, the footage shows how Ben got out of the trunk of a huge box with a reptile terrarium – probably a gift for children.

According to eyewitnesses, in the afternoon, Jennifer let Sam go to spend time with his dad, and then Ben arrived at the house of his ex-wife. Garner warmly greeted her ex-mother-in-law – came up, hugged and kissed her.

They all seemed very sincere, close and it was evident that they were glad to each other. It looks like Ben had a good Father’s Day, the source quoted the media.

Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s mother

Recently, the whole world has been closely following the development of Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Recall that the first rumors about the reunion of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez with 48-year-old Ben Affleck 17 years after the end of the novel, appeared almost immediately, as soon as the singer announced the termination of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged, but they canceled the wedding just a few days before the painting. In 2005, the actor married actress Jennifer Garner – the couple were together until November 2018.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2003