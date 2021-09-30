Ben Affleck says Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel is a feminist film

Actor Ben Affleck called Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel feminist historical drama during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Reported by The Daily Beast.

The film tells a real story that took place in the XIV century in France. Two friends, Jean de Carrouge and Jacques LeGry, become bitter enemies after one of them attacks the other’s wife – Marguerite (Jody Comer). Defending a woman’s honor ends in a deadly battle.

The tape is based on the book by Eric Yager “The Last Duel: The Real Story of a Crime, Scandal and Trial in Medieval France.” The script for the film was written by Nicole Holofsener, along with Affleck and Matt Damon. The latter also starred in the film.