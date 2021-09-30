Ben Affleck says Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel is a feminist film

Actor Ben Affleck called Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel feminist historical drama during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Reported by The Daily Beast.
The film tells a real story that took place in the XIV century in France. Two friends, Jean de Carrouge and Jacques LeGry, become bitter enemies after one of them attacks the other’s wife – Marguerite (Jody Comer). Defending a woman’s honor ends in a deadly battle.
The tape is based on the book by Eric Yager “The Last Duel: The Real Story of a Crime, Scandal and Trial in Medieval France.” The script for the film was written by Nicole Holofsener, along with Affleck and Matt Damon. The latter also starred in the film.
At the press conference to mark the premiere of The Last Duel, Affleck was asked to share his thoughts on the culture of consent and toxic masculinity. When asked if he supports the feminist movement, he replied, “Yes, I consider myself a feminist.”
“And this film thrilled me precisely because of the character of Marguerite – her extraordinary strength and courage seemed obvious to me even when I was reading the book. In addition, it was a true story that people did not know about, ”said the actor.
Affleck added that Marguerite is one of the first women in history to oppose the man who attacked her.
The closing ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival took place on 11 September. The best picture was the abortion film The Event, directed by human rights activist and women’s rights activist Audrey Divan.