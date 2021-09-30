Ben Affleck wants to marry Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck

In the early 2000s, all the fans discussed the novel of the dark-haired handsome man and the singer. However, two years later, their union broke up. Jennifer and Ben started dating in the summer of 2002 while filming the movie Gigli. The relationship developed rapidly, and in the fall of 2003 the young people set the exact date for the wedding. Just a few days before the start of the event, the couple canceled the ceremony, and in the winter of 2004 they broke up completely.

According to media reports, Ben does not want history to repeat itself, so now his intentions are much more serious – in the near future he plans to propose to the singer.

Affleck joins J-Lo during the singer’s sister’s birthday celebration

Affleck and Lopez’s new romance is only about a month old, but perhaps they will resume the relationship from the moment they left off. Recently, a couple is often seen together: they spend a joint vacation at resorts, at home or with relatives.

A weekend with a future mother-in-law or filming a show? Ben Affleck spent time with Jennifer Lopez’s mom

The legendary reunion of the couple happened after the singer broke up with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Back in April, she was engaged to an athlete, and in May she began dating Affleck. By the way, at that time, Ben had been alone for several months – in January 2021, he broke up with Ana De Armas.

