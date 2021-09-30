Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana De Armas finds herself an eligible fiancé

The young man has already introduced the actress to his family, and now the media are wondering who will be the first to go to the altar: Ben and Jennifer Lopez or Ana and Paul?

33-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, who broke up with 48-year-old Oscar-winning colleague Ben Affleck about six months ago, did not suffer alone for long and was even less worried about the ex-boyfriend’s renewed romance with Jennifer Lopez, reports In Touch.

The beauty found new love on Tinder, and this is not one of the millions of romance seekers in the application, but the whole executive director of a dating resource, 37-year-old Paul Bukadakis.

Paul and Anu were introduced by mutual friends. It became known that they had been dating for several months, and the man had already introduced the chosen one to his family.

Paul Bukadakis (left) [+–] Photo: Social networks

“He spent a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to star in her new film,” an insider said.

Paul Bukadakis was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition to being the CEO of Tinder, he co-founded and ran the Wheel app, which Tinder acquired in 2017. He is currently working on the Swipe Night platform. The condition of the floor is estimated at $ 17 million.

Bukadakis also tried his hand at the cinema, starring in several short films.

As for Ana, her career is now rapidly taking off. In addition to filming successful films and TV shows such as Sex, Parties and Lies, Black Lagoon, Anabel, Daughter of God, Who’s There ?, Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out. , “Three seconds”, she also signed a lucrative contract with Estée Lauder.

Photo: ANADEARMAS / Instagram

The actress met Ben Affleck on the set of the film “Deep Waters”, and he courted her for about a year. The couple were even together during the pandemic. However, different schedules and Ana’s rapidly developing career made the continuation of the relationship impossible, which is why the actors broke up. Affleck had a hard time breaking up until he found solace in the arms of Jennifer Lopez. The couple hid from the media for a long time, who wondered what they had: friendship and love. However, on June 13, they were caught kissing passionately in Malibu while celebrating Sister Lopez’s 50th birthday.