Big Races: Why Fast & Furious is the Most Successful Franchise of the Third Millennium

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
31

  Yaroslav Zabaluev
  For BBC

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez

Photo author, Universal studios

Fast and Furious 9, the new film from the super successful racing franchise, is coming out and is a great occasion to remember its amazing story.

Savior on wheels

It is no secret that for over a year now mankind has been testing the well-known curse of “living in an interesting time” on itself. Everyone experiences this in different ways – for some, the pandemic did more good, but not the film industry.

The last rental year practically did not take place, and the prayer for Christopher Nolan’s “Argument” did not yield results – cinemas continued and continue to close. The next “savior of cinemas” is still the new Bond film “No Time to Die”, but its release is also constantly postponed.

However, there is a chance that salvation will come from where they did not expect, although it would be worth it. Simply put, Fast and Furious 9 is coming to the screens with a year’s delay – the new part of one of the most successful and long-running franchises of recent decades.

