Big Races: Why Fast & Furious is the Most Successful Franchise of the Third Millennium

Yaroslav Zabaluev

For BBC

May 20, 2021

Photo author, Universal studios

Fast and Furious 9, the new film from the super successful racing franchise, is coming out and is a great occasion to remember its amazing story.

Savior on wheels

It is no secret that for over a year now mankind has been testing the well-known curse of “living in an interesting time” on itself. Everyone experiences this in different ways – for some, the pandemic did more good, but not the film industry.

The last rental year practically did not take place, and the prayer for Christopher Nolan’s “Argument” did not yield results – cinemas continued and continue to close. The next “savior of cinemas” is still the new Bond film “No Time to Die”, but its release is also constantly postponed.

However, there is a chance that salvation will come from where they did not expect, although it would be worth it. Simply put, Fast and Furious 9 is coming to the screens with a year’s delay – the new part of one of the most successful and long-running franchises of recent decades.

Photo author, Universal studios

The best cinematography and producer minds have been wrestling with the reasons for this success for the second decade, but the formula is constantly slipping away. Some are hindered by contempt for “auto porno”, others – blind confidence that the “Fast and the Furious” is collecting its billions of dollars at the box office thanks to some devilish calculation. And those, and others can be understood.

The dramaturgy here is even defiantly penny. From remarks like “We are not created for a quiet life” cheekbones reduce, and in fact almost all dialogues here consist of them, except for those in which the importance and value of the family is affirmed. At the same time, the actual stunt part also looks monstrously ridiculous in the retelling: in particular, the heroes, along with expensive cars, have already been dropped on the Main Caucasian ridge a couple of episodes ago. This time they will bend telegraph poles in Tbilisi with a powerful magnet and even fly into space (yes, this is not a joke). Disheartening is the fact that the current wild success was not always accompanied by “Fast and the Furious” – and here, apparently, his secret is hidden.

Saga. Start

The first film of the saga (as the series Vin Diesel prefers to call it) was released in October 2001, a month and a half after the events that changed America forever.

Back then, the film directed by Rob Cohen looked like a good way to advertise cars, which at the same time distracted Americans (and other viewers) from sad thoughts.

The formula (and there it was, of course) worked only once and the next two films turned out to be much less successful in the distribution sense. Then the producers decided to beautifully close the series. In the fourth film, Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, who became famous in the first, were returned, as well as other members of the original gang. The idea was to say goodbye beautifully, but the picture blew up the rental and doomed the film crew to a sequel.

Photo author, Universal studios

The reason for the success of this and subsequent films is to be found in the fact that it was in Fast and Furious 4 that pure organic matter took the place of mechanics. The euphoria of the nineties was transformed into the well-fed glamor of the early 2000s, and “Fast and the Furious” became its literal embodiment. The back of Diesel’s head and the blue-eyed Walker’s streaked hair promised them stellar careers, which in the end did not really take place (the same, by the way, applies to the third star of “Fast and the Furious” – Michelle Rodriguez).

These charismatics turned out to be tough and big for new times. Acting ability (see “I’m Guilty” with Diesel or “Run Without Looking Back” with Walker to see them) came into conflict with an outdated appearance. Eight years after the first film, the heroes met and on their faces there were no longer drawn, but quite real wrinkles, and a slight melancholy appeared in their eyes. Right on top of the idiotic replicas of the script, a story about the masters of life, who turned into outsiders of antique proportions, was suddenly written by itself. Crazy stunts and the roar of cars charged with nitrous oxide were only good for this non-fictional drama, they worked as its engine.

Surprisingly, there was enough power even to continue the story after the death of Walker on the set of the seventh film. According to the plot, his Brian O’Conner retired to raise children, but the finale of the ninth film contains a tender hello from the other world – such miracles are possible in cinema.

There are no former

Photo author, Universal studios

As for the plot, it is about the same as in the last three films. Dominic Toretto (Diesel) decided to quit again and lives somewhere in the wilderness with Letty (Rodriguez). It turns out that Dominic’s brother Jacob (John Cena) decided to take possession of the device with which it is possible to unleash the third world war. He is assisted by the hacker Cypher (Charlize Theron), with whom the heroes have already fought in the eighth series. Further – wild races, the already mentioned flight into space, one sudden resurrection and indispensable words that the family is sacred.

This time, Justin Lin returned to the director’s chair, who directed “Fast and the Furious” from the third to the sixth. This is immediately felt by the relaxed shamelessness with which the heroes overcome the laws of physics and common sense – F. Gary Gray (Fast and Furious 8) and David Leitch (spin-off of the Hobbs and Shaw franchise) did it a little worse. From other distinctive moments – Helen Mirren (who begged Diesel for a role in the eighth film) and Michael Rooker again run into the frame for a couple of minutes.

However, people go to “Fast and the Furious” not for experiments and innovations, but most importantly in the ninth film on the spot. Oddly enough, these are not even special effects and stunts in themselves, but the reckless spirit of old adventurous cinema – even French rather than American.

Photo author, Universal studios

The nature of Diesel’s charm has always been akin to Belmondo’s charm, and with age, something of Lino Ventura has also appeared in him. In addition, oddly enough, if you try, then in “Fast and the Furious” you can find signs of the times – several strong female characters and a diverse racial composition.