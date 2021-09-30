Billionaire Rihanna shows what the perfect breakfast in bed looks like

Rihanna decided to celebrate the sold-out of her new Fenty perfume overnight – and in the morning she organized herself a sumptuous breakfast in bed. No croissants and coconut lattes: only black caviar on the menu. Still, the status allows: now the singer is officially a dollar billionaire. And the richest woman in the music industry. In the entertainment industry, second only to Oprah Winfrey.

But it doesn’t matter if you have a billion dollars in your bank account or not, you can always follow Rihanna’s example and indulge in a beautiful breakfast in bed in the morning. Moreover, the reason is also completely optional – it can be the most ordinary Tuesday or Thursday, but it is best to choose a day off in order to calmly enjoy this ritual of self-love, without being distracted by work chats. Silk pajamas are ideal as clothing, but again we suggest you turn to the singer for inspiration and opt for a good old oversized hoodie. Black glasses, like black caviar on the menu, are entirely up to you. Rihanna will not give bad advice.

To organize a sumptuous breakfast, you will need a beautiful tray, a set of dishes and an elegant tea set. You can arrange such a surprise for your loved ones or please yourself. The main rule: effective presentation. Do not overload the tray – use laconic tea plates, spoons, champagne glasses (according to the old Hollywood movies, this will make your day a little better). We have collected for you three sets that are ideal for a fashionable and beautiful breakfast in bed: from metallic, like Rihanna’s, to floral themes (already for the mood).