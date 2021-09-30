Binance hired an ex-IRS agent who worked on the Silk Road, Mt. Gox and BTC-e

Binance Hires Former Special Agent IRS Tigran Gambaryan as the company’s vice president for global intelligence and investigations. He took up his duties in early September.

Gambaryan has worked at the IRS for over 10 years. He has led several major cybercrime investigations, including corrupt agency agents accused of stealing cryptocurrency from the famed Silk Road darknet marketplace.

The specialist also conducted investigations related to money laundering on the BTC-e platform and the hacking of the Mt. Gox.

“I look forward to bringing this experience to the Binance team and cementing my position [компании] as an industry leader in compliance and investigations. Compliance with legislation is the first line of defense, ”Gambaryan said in a conversation with Bloomberg.

Gambaryan’s colleague on the IRS, Matthew Price, has also joined Binance. He took over as Senior Director of Investigation.

Price has over 15 years of experience in law enforcement. In particular, he was the lead investigator in the case of the bitcoin mixer Helix, whose operator pleaded guilty to laundering more than $ 300 million.

“Matthew and his team conducted the first-ever investigation and successful prosecution of a case of this kind, combining sophisticated blockchain analysis, traditional investigative techniques and broad international collaboration,” Binance said in a statement.

Hiring specialists follows a whole host of regulatory issues for the exchange. Over the past several months, financial supervisors of several countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and a number of others, have issued warnings to investors regarding the company’s activities.

Against this backdrop, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao issued an open letter in which he spoke about the exchange’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

In August, the company introduced mandatory user verification and recruited former US Treasury investigator Greg Monahan as an anti-money laundering officer.

Binance will also be monitored by the United States Futures Trading Commission, which suspects the platform of insider trading and market manipulation.

Recall that in September, the former Europol darknet specialist Nils Andresen-Reed joined the Binance security team.

