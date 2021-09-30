Blade Runner star accuses Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg and other Hollywood filmmakers of toxicity

Sean Young (Blade Runner, Ace Ventura: Pet Tracking) spoke in an interview with the Daily Beast about the toxicity of Hollywood directors, including Ridley Scott, Oliver Stone, Steven Spielberg and Charlie Sheen.

According to the actress, it was because of them that she was on the “black list” of Hollywood. Sean Young said that during the filming of Blade Runner, Ridley Scott sought her attention, but after being rejected, he allegedly decided to take revenge on her by inserting an uncomfortable intimate scene into the plot: “I wanted to send him for this. I wondered why he did it? What was the point? And I’m sure it was a completely opaque hint to get even with me. “

According to the actress, after that he stopped working with her, and in the sequel to Blade Runner 2049, the character Sean Young was given only a few minutes.

In addition, the star shared that in the 1980s, Charlie Sheen pasted a piece of paper on her back with the word for a female genital organ. Oliver Stone also got it – the actress called him “bastard.” Like, he cut her role in the film (“Wall Street”) due to the fact that Sean stood up for another actress. But what happened to Steven Spielberg is unknown.

According to Young, the only colleague she respects is Jim Carrey, who insisted on her being on Ace Ventura when another actress was about to be cast.