Blimey! Kylie Jenner lost a lot of weight and boasted a new figure

08/05/2021

TBILISI, 5 Aug – Sputnik. Model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner boasted impressive results: sister Kim Kardashian noticeably lost weight and showed a changed figure. 23-year-old Jenner, like her sisters, became famous thanks to her “juicy” figure. But now the star decided to change – she began to play sports and switched to proper nutrition. And the results were not long in coming. Kylie boasted of her achievements on a page on the popular social network TikTok. In the video, the model poses in a bright, athletic image, consisting of a short top and tight orange leggings. Fans immediately noticed that the hips of the star became less rounded, and rushed to praise the celebrity. “You look great”; “How the figure has changed! Keep it up”; “The buttocks have obviously shrunk”; “How did she lose so much weight?”; “It’s time to start eating right,” wrote the tiktokers. Kim Kardashian with “disappearing” eyebrows shocked the Network

