Bodybuilders Do Chris Hemsworth’s Workout for Thor Shooting

Brandon and Hudson White, better known as Buff Dudes on YouTube, have put together a workout routine that focuses on the delta and arms. And because they know that many people still work out at home, they have ignored any exercise that requires special equipment. To achieve the result, they used the workouts that Chris Hemsworth shared on social networks.

“In order to become a superhero, you have to implement super sets. And this is what we are going to do, going from one exercise immediately to another, with no rest in between,” – noted Hudson.

They start with one-handed dumbbell lifts. Perform 4 sets of 12 reps and complement with 4 sets of 12 face-to-face dumbbell pull-ups.

“You will feel it strongly in the front delta” Brandon stressed.

After that, the guys do 4 sets of 12 side-to-side lifts to work the front and side deltas. The next superset consists of shoulder extension. The guys perform 4 sets of 12 repetitions and 4 isometric hold, each for 30 seconds.

For the third superset, they did 4 sets of 12 cranial flexions and 4 sets of 12 hammer bends. These techniques are most consistent with the Torah, because they are suitable for the development of hands. The skull exercise targets the long head of the triceps, but hammer flexion affects your biceps.

The fourth superset is the brothers’ own inventions. Dumbbell lift while lying on a bench (4 sets of 12 reps), as well as arm flexion (4 sets of 12 reps).

“Since you are in a prone position, leaning on a bench, you do not need to contract any muscles, except for the triceps, for this extension of the elbow. To bend the elbows, hold them very close to the body, as if you are pulling them up the body, pulling your elbows back and relaxing your forearms “ Brandon added.

Their Asgardian hand finisher is a two-shoulder triceps that contains three movements in one: bicep curl, dumbbell press and triceps extension.

“The movements should be smooth enough. You pull the weight to your shoulders, press it to a fully extended position, and then bend your elbows and extend your elbows and triceps down,” Says Hudson.

Watch a video of how bodybuilders performed Chris Hemsworth’s exercises:

Brandon and Hudson showed everyone that you can build your arms even at home. To do this, you need to clearly set a goal for yourself, as well as perform exercises. For maximum results, you should do this without interruption. To make the body burn!

By the way, Chris Hemsworth’s understudy previously said that he does not have time for the actor to build muscle… Bobby Holland Hunton admitted that the Australian star is so addicted to building muscle for Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated for 2022, that he just doesn’t know what to do about it.

