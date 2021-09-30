Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock captured on the set of “High Speed ​​Train”

The film industry is slowly but surely returning to its usual rhythm of work after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. So, the shooting of “High Speed ​​Train” is in full swing, and everyone on the set is very busy, including the main stars of the project – Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

Photos have appeared on the web of how the Oscar winners converse peacefully against the backdrop of burning debris. Judging by the soot on Brad’s hands and the very realistic cut across the entire chest, his character was badly hit.

Fans noted that in between takes, both Pitt and Bullock wear transparent face shields, not masks. Some have suggested that this was done so as not to spoil the make-up before the next take.

Sandra Bullock recently joined the project, but this has already added points to the future picture, according to fans. Director David Leitch, who directed the first film in the John Wick franchise, has put together a truly stellar team for his project. In addition to Pitt and Bullock, Oscar-winning Lady Gaga, Emmy-nominated Zazie Bitz, Golden Globe laureate Aaron Taylor-Johnson will also appear in the frame.

The script of the film is based on a comic about hired killers locked in a high-speed train. Each of them has its own goal, but meetings on the same territory will lead to unexpected consequences.

By the way, the peak of popularity of Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock coincided in time, but the actors have never crossed paths on the set. “High-speed train” will be their first joint project.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maria Novikova