Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Zendaya and more to present awards at the Oscars 2021

This year’s ceremony for one of the most prestigious film awards will take place later than usual – on the night of April 25-26. The names of those who will hand over the statuettes to the winners were announced yesterday. These are Halle Berry, Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger and other actors.

“We’ve put together an incredible all-star cast, viewers may need sunglasses,” said producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh in the ceremony announcement.

Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the format of the event was changed: there were no presenters on the stage, and the awards were delivered to the winners home. This year, the Oscar decided to return the “live” format, although the pandemic is not over yet.

The organizers believe that such a large-scale event cannot be held remotely, they assure that they will provide guests with maximum safety. In particular, the Oscar participants will be asked to endure a 10-day quarantine before the ceremony.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday, April 25th at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater and Union Station in Los Angeles. Most countries in the world will be broadcasting the Film Awards.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova