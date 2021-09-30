Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon and more: Oscar-2021 hosts announced

The success of any ceremony, including the presentation of any awards, is the sum of its components. Directing, scenography, guests, intrigues and, of course, the hosts of the holiday. Therefore, the news about who got the honorable mission of leading the Oscar was eagerly awaited this year. Finally, yesterday a video appeared on the official account of the American Film Academy on social networks, from which it is clear that the ceremony in 2021 will be hosted not by one person, but by a whole constellation of celebrities. The statement states that the current show will look like a real movie starring Hollywood’s brightest stars.

We’ve put together a truly stellar cast! The brightness will be such that you may need sunglasses, says the voice-over.

Here it is – the star cast of the hosts of the Oscar-2021 ceremony: Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Halle Berry, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon and Harrison Ford. And also the director of the sensational film “Parasites”, which became the triumphant of last year’s “Oscars”, Pong Chung Ho. The organizers do not exclude that the list of presenters will be replenished with other star names. All of them will not only conduct the event and create a festive atmosphere, joke and have fun, but also hand over statuettes.

This year, “Oscar” is awaiting everyone – film fans, filmmakers, and simply fans of the gossip. Indeed, due to the pandemic and the quarantine restrictions associated with it, the award was postponed for two months, and there were fears that the award would be held in the now fashionable online mode or not at all. But the show must go on. So, on March 15, the nominees for the 93rd prize of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were announced. David Fincher’s black and white drama “Munk”, starring Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman, received ten nominations (the most). The pictures “Father”, “Minari”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “The Land of the Nomads”, “The Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago Seven” have six nominations each. Andrei Konchalovsky’s painting “Dear Comrades”, which was previously announced as a nominee for the award, was not included in the number of nominees.

The 2020 Film Industry Achievement Award will be presented by the American Film Academy on April 25. The ceremony will be live, but it will take place in several places at once, including at its permanent venue – the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live around the world.

Joaquin Phoenix

Recall that last year, as well as a year earlier, as well as in 1989, the ceremony was held without a presenter. Interestingly, if in 2019 the audience interest in the award grew and the broadcast was watched by almost 30 million people around the world, then last time it was only 23.6 million people. This became an anti-record in the entire history of the Oscars. Whether this was due to the absence of a presenter or not, it is not clear. However, it is obvious that the hosts of the ceremony often ensured her absolute success with the viewer. Among the best film critics and film lovers name Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ellen DeGeneres and Hugh Jackman, and James Franco is almost unanimously recognized as the worst. He co-hosted the 2011 award with Anne Hathaway. You can read the Oscar hosts’ ratings here.

Zendaya Reese Witherspoon