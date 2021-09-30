Brad Pitt renewed romance with Margot Robbie?

Feelings flared up between the actors on the set of the new film.





Legion-Media

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt











In 2019, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the public with the divorce announcement. But time does not stand still, and now the actors are busy each with their own lives. And if Angelina seems to have decided to take a break from a romantic relationship, her ex-husband is not at all opposed to female attention.

At the moment, Pitt is credited with a secret relationship with actress Margot Robbie. If you believe the rumors and speculation, they have already been together before and now decided to give each other another chance. In 2015, Robbie starred in Selling Short, which was produced by Pitt. They say that it was thanks to the support of the interested Brad that the actress was able to get the role. Angelina Jolie actively opposed their cooperation, and there is a version that it was her husband’s romance with a colleague that forced her to file for divorce.

The case brought Margot and Brad together on the next set. This time they will star in the upcoming film Babylon. According to eyewitnesses, in between takes, the actors openly flirt with each other. It seems that even the fact that Robbie is married does not interfere with their close communication. However, according to sources, this marriage is already not very successful: Margot spends a lot of time away from her husband, and he, in turn, drives her crazy with outbursts of jealousy.