Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Kate Winslet, Emma Corrin and other guests of the award

The 73rd Television Emmy Awards took place yesterday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, unlike other large-scale events, the organizers of the Emmy decided to limit the number of nominees and guests who could come to the ceremony. One project in one nomination could be submitted by no more than four people. Some nominees could not fly to the States at all and joined the awards ceremony via video link. By Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Billy Porter, Sarah Paulson, and many other stars of cinema and TV series walked the red carpet of the ceremony that evening.

The award also featured the star of The Big Bang Theory series, Kaley Cuoco. For her, this publication was the first after the news of her divorce from her husband Karl Cook – the couple announced their separation in early September. Their marriage lasted a little over three years: in 2016 they started dating, and on June 30, 2018, the lovers got married in San Diego.

Kate Winslet

Anya Taylor-Joy (dress – Dior)

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Sarah Paulson

Kerry Washington

Josh O’Connor

Billy Porter

Olivia Colman

Gillian Anderson

Emma Corrin

Kaley Cuoco

Cynthia Erivo

Elizabeth Olsen (earrings, rings, all – Chopard)

Rege-Jean Page

Mandy moore

Jason Sudeikis

Jerny Smollett (dress – Dior)