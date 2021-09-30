“Charmed” star Rose McGowan calls Oprah Winfrey a fake

Rose McGowan criticized Oprah Winfrey on Twitter. The actress wrote that the talk show queen is “fake”

The Charmed actress wrote that people “know the ugly truth” about billionaire and rapist Harvey Weinstein, whom Winfrey wanted to interview. McGowan also revealed that Winfrey was friends with record company executive producer Russell Simmons, who is accused of rape and sexual harassment.

“She maintains an ailing power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they are.”

Back in early 2020, Winfrey stepped down as executive producer of Simmons’ #MeToo documentary because she felt that “More work needs to be done on the film to fully capture the experiences of the victims.”

At the time, Winfrey stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“I want it to be known that I unconditionally believe in and support women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. “

McGowan and Winfrey also clash over the Time’s Up movement. While Emmy-winning Oprah supports the organization and has reportedly donated $ 500,000 to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, McGowan often argues that the movement is based on lies.

In early August, McGowan spoke out against Time’s Up CEO and President Tina Chen after it was revealed that she was advising former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on his sexual harassment case.

Chen denied this claim, but later left Time’s Up and Cuomo stepped down as governor.