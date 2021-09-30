https://ria.ru/20210602/thor-1735242040.html

Chris Hemsworth Announces Completion of Thor: Love and Thunder

MOSCOW, June 2 – RIA Novosti. Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel blockbusters, posted on Instagram that the filming of Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder has been completed. The actor attached a black and white photograph to the text, which was shot together with the Oscar-winning director. Both, it seems, did not have time to get out of the images and change clothes. Within a few hours, the post received almost five million likes and thousands of comments, in which users mainly wrote that they were “looking forward to the release of the movie.” According to Deadline, the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder will take place on May 6, 2022 (in Russia – May 5). Plot details are kept secret. So far, we only know that the action will unfold after the events that take place in “Avengers: Endgame”. Viewers will find out what happened to Thor after he handed over the rule of Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Together with Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Vin Diesel and others starred in the fourth Thor.

