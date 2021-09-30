https://ria.ru/20210602/thor-1735242040.html
Chris Hemsworth Announces Completion of Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Hemsworth announced the completion of the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” – Russia news today
Chris Hemsworth Announces Completion of Thor: Love and Thunder
MOSCOW, June 2 – RIA Novosti. Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel blockbusters, posted on Instagram that the filming of Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder has been completed.
“The film is going to be crazy and very funny, but also touching. It has a lot of love and a lot of thunder! Thanks to all the cast and crew who made this yet another trip to Marvel. Get ready! See you soon in theaters,” Hemsworth wrote.
The actor attached a black and white photograph to the text, which was shot together with the Oscar-winning director. Both, it seems, did not have time to get out of the images and change clothes.
Within a few hours, the post received almost five million likes and thousands of comments, in which users mainly wrote that they were “looking forward to the release of the movie.”
Plot details are kept secret. So far, we only know that the action will unfold after the events that take place in “Avengers: Endgame”. Viewers find out what happened to Thor after he handed over the rule of Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).
Natalie Portman, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Vin Diesel and others starred with Hemsworth in the fourth part of “Thor”.
