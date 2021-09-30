Chris Hemsworth complained that his ideal figure prevents him from achieving heights in the film industry

The 37-year-old actor has been seriously involved in sports for 10 years and has a gorgeous athletic physique. It turns out that behind a beautiful appearance is a barrier to a career.

The other day, the famous Australian actor gave a short interview in which he complained about his beautiful figure. Hemsworth is sure that it is precisely because of this body structure that he cannot reach a more serious level of acting.

“For real, serious roles, you need some aesthetics. In our society, bodybuilding is viewed from a vanity point of view. I am sure that if I gained a lot, or vice versa, lost weight, then someone could call me a real serious actor ” – Chris expresses his point of view.

Hemsworth also noted that he now considers himself a professional athlete. He is confident that he has reached greater heights in sports than in cinema. The celebrity has been involved in sports for over ten years, without missing a single workout. He likes what he does, so he does not intend to stop doing it for the sake of an actor’s career.

Chris said that as soon as a pandemic broke out all over the world and he had to sit on self-isolation, the attitude towards sports completely changed.

“I suddenly had a lot of free time. It was in quarantine that I saw that I could control my body as I like ” – Hemsworth admits.

It is worth noting that the 37-year-old actor slightly underestimates his achievements in the film industry. Any other actor can only envy the filmography of this man. He played a huge number of roles in those projects that bring worldwide popularity. None of his films were flopped at the box office, and also smashed by film critics.

Note that Chris Hemsworth played the main roles in such world projects: “Thor” all parts, “Avengers” also all series, “Race”, “Cabin in the Woods”, “Men in Black: International”. That’s a pretty solid list for a 37-year-old actor.