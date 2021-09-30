Chris Hemsworth pumped so hard for the new Thor that he upset his stunt double

Chris Hemsworth continues to rock for Thor: Love and Thunder, and the actor’s efforts terrify his stunt double. Now he has to catch up with the Hollywood star, trying to get in the same physical shape.

Bobby Holland Hanton is a highly sought after stunt double and stuntman who has worked with Hemsworth since 2013. He recently toured the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa and talked about his bitter training experience with the star.

Everyone is now saying, “Wow, look at its dimensions.” And I think, “Yeah, great, now I have to be the same size.” I wrote to him: “Thanks a lot, dude, this time it will be even harder!” – Bobby Holland Hanton.

According to Hanton, in the new film, fans will become even more jealous of Thor’s banks.

He became the biggest Thor in his entire role. So I need to be the same. We eat every two hours. It has become a routine. I don’t like eating every two hours at all. – Bobby Holland Hanton.





Earlier, the first footage from the filming of the film appeared on the network – in addition to Hemsworth, Chris Pratt appeared on them.

The premiere of the fourth “Torah” is scheduled for February 11, 2022.