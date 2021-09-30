Chris Hemsworth pumped so hard for the new Thor that he upset his stunt double

Chris Hemsworth continues to rock for Thor: Love and Thunder, and the actor’s efforts terrify his stunt double. Now he has to catch up with the Hollywood star, trying to get in the same physical shape.

Bobby Holland Hanton is a highly sought after stunt double and stuntman who has worked with Hemsworth since 2013. He recently toured the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa and talked about his bitter training experience with the star.