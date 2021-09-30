Chris Hemsworth shared the essay of his 7-year-old son that moved him to tears

“My special friend is my dad.”





With his wife Elsa Pataki, 37-year-old Thor is raising three children – 8-year-old daughter India Rose and 7-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. Chris Hemsworth recently shared the junior heir’s homework on Instagram, showing with emoticons that it moved him to tears.

“My special friend is my dad. We go to the pool together, – admitted Tristan at the lesson of creative writing. “Together they make me happy.”

Fans of the actor were touched by the touching message with him, some joked that they would have written only one phrase in the composition: “My dad is Thor.”

Previously, Tristan helped his famous dad shoot a promotional video for a meditation app. The toddler had a wonderful role in stopping Chris from focusing on breathing.

Last December, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrated their tenth marriage anniversary. “I look forward to the achievements of modern medicine and science to spend another couple of hundred years together!” – wrote the Marvel star on Instagram, posting rare photos with his beloved.