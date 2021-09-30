Chris Hemsworth talks about what makes Thor 4 great Chris Pratt

Chris Hemsworth shares what makes Thor 4 great Chris Pratt

He says Star-Lord is both fun and intimidating.

Shot from the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Hemsworth shared his impressions of working with Chris Pratt on Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which is still being filmed in Australia.



Pratt will return to the role of Star-Lord / Peter Quill, whom Thor Hemsworth has crossed paths with in past Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers tapes. In his new adventure, the god of thunder will reunite with him and the other Guardians of the Galaxy.

Talking to GQ Chris Hemsworth admitted that he really enjoys filming with Chris Pratt. According to him, the actor gives a whole range of different emotions:

“This guy is wildly impressive with his spontaneity, humor and ideas. It’s funny, inspiring and scary at the same time. ”

Hemsworth also said that although this is the fourth film in the series, the pressure and difficulties have only increased. According to him, the project participants are now charged with “nervous energy”, which encourages everyone to work even harder and better.

The actor added that the team is pushing the story and level of the franchise “a little further.” As he also made it clear, the authors are trying to properly work out all aspects of “Torah: Love and Thunder” in order to achieve the ideal.

Recall that Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale also star in the tape.

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is expected on May 5, 2022.

