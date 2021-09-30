Chris Hemsworth touchingly congratulated Robert Downey Jr. on his 56th birthday: photo

37-year-old Chris Hemsworth shared photos with Robert Downey Jr. on his Instagram and congratulated him on his 56th birthday. “Happy birthday to this special person! Thanks to his incredible creativity and unsurpassed leadership, we were all able to ride in his costumes through the wonderful cinematic universe, ”the actor wrote.

In the comments, fans supported the star and joined in congratulating Downey Jr. “Happy birthday, legend!”, “The last photo is very funny! Congratulations Robert! ”“ How sweet Thor congratulated Iron Man and I congratulate too! Happy birthday!” – posted by users.

Robert Downey Jr. is known for his roles in cult films such as Chaplin, Kiss Through Kiss, Soldiers of Failure, Sherlock Holmes. But the actor’s most popular role is that of Iron Man in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Robert, his character and personality have merged together over the past decade. “In fact, in a nutshell, I had an incredible experience that was creatively satisfying, although it was very, very, very hard work,” – said the actor in an interview.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko