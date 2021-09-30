Chris Hemsworth’s body looks awkward in new photo

The popular actor has pumped up enviable muscles in his arms, but he seems to have forgotten about the lower body.

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth has again posted a photo with one of his sons in a red superhero cloak. The muscular actor who plays the thunder god Thor took a walk with the 7-year-old heir and shared with fans that he asked the boy a traditional parental question, who he wants to become when he grows up. The boy replied that he wants to be Superman.

“Fortunately, I have two more children,” the actor wrote ironically.

Hemsworth hinted that his son does not admire him in the image of Thor, but Henry Cavill from the rival universe of movie comics. Marvel fans, of course, appreciated this joke, but many drew attention to a completely different comic circumstance in this post.

The trend was set by Chris’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth (also an actor).

“Bro ?! Are you missing leg days again ?! ” – wrote the man under the picture and collected more than 75 thousand likes and hundreds of responses with this comment.

Indeed, if you look at the star father in this photo, then his inflated arm seems to be simply huge, and his legs, in comparison with it, are too thin, which the elder brother of the artist ridiculed.

Chris Hemsworth did a fun workout with “the laziest coach in the world”The Marvel star continues to prepare for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder.

It is known that Hemsworth began actively swinging for two new films to play the god of thunder Thor and the wrestler Hulk Hogan. But did the actor work only with the upper half of the body, and abandoned his legs? It seems that now the filmmakers will have to shoot it only from the waist up …

