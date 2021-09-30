







© Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010. Photo: globallookpress.com

To the envy of her friends: Chris Hemsworth’s wife boasted of dancing star husband





Last weekend, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth and his actress wife Elsa Pataky attended the White Party, where, as you know, you need to dress in all white. The woman posted her images with her star spouse on Instagram. But besides the usual selection of photos, on her page there is also a video in which the couple dances in their outfits, while Chris demonstrates plasticity and grace.

“With these dance moves, how could I say no!” – signed the video Elsa.

We will remind, 37-year-old Hemsworth these days starred in the fourth Marvel film about the god of thunder Thor. And if in the final “The Avengers” his character had to get fat, then in the new picture he will again appear before the audience as a muscular hero. The actor has devoted several months to hard training to make his body match the image of a superhero. We look forward to at least one scene with Thor shirtless.

