colleague Keanu Reeves revealed the secret of his wild success

Keanu Reeves’ colleague in the romantic comedy You Are My Doubt, Ali Wong, has revealed the secret of the actor’s dizzying popularity. After “The Matrix” the performer of the role of Neo was in demand from the directors for some time, and then, having passed a certain age threshold, he stopped acting.

Later, sad pictures of Reeves, who had lost all gloss, crept across the Web. The actor was photographed sitting on a park bench with a sad face, in a subway car and just on the street. It would seem that there was nowhere to fall below, and all his fans had to turn their backs on Reeves. But the public supported Keanu, making him one of the most beloved actors and meme heroes.

In 2019, Reeves was offered a role in the comedy You Are My Doubt. The actor agreed to her during a break between filming in the third “John Wick”. There, the actor made an indelible impression on his colleagues. So, Ali Wong, who had the honor of kissing Reeves, said: this man could not go unnoticed, because “nothing is impossible for him,” the CheatSheets edition quotes the actress.

Later, Wong emphasized: she liked kissing Reeves a little less than with another actor – Daniel de Kim, which, however, “is not a problem for Keanu.”

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova