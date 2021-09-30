Cristiano Ronaldo set record for most UEFA Champions League appearances; Champions League group stage: Manchester United – Villarreal September 29, 2021 – video, goals; Ronaldo Villarrealu’s goal – video – September 29, 2021

In recent months, Cristiano Ronaldo has mercilessly shut up his haters. At first, he became the top scorer in the history of the European Championships. Nicely returned to Manchester United, choosing him instead of the more successful City. He broke the record for the number of goals in national teams, and then also made his debut at Old Trafford with a double.

But it seems that even this is not enough for 36-year-old Ronaldo. At least he is not going to stop.

That night, Krish made the starting lineup for the Man United vs. Villarreal match – setting another record for his career.

Now the Portuguese is the absolute record holder for the number of matches played in the Champions League. The game against Villarreal was his 178th in his career, if you take only the Champions League meetings. Previously, the ex-goalkeeper of Real Madrid Iker Casillas could compete with Ron, but Krish also bypassed him.

At some point it might have seemed that tomorrow Ronaldo would only be congratulated on this: he spent most of the meeting with Villarreal poorly. The Spanish team could have won at all, but Telles answered with a pass to Brun to their goal, scored shortly after the break.

At this time, Ronaldo was laughed at on social networks.

And in vain – because in stoppage time, with the score 1: 1, THIS happened. Ronaldo made up his mind and brought his team a victory.

A couple more facts to make sure you understand how great Ronaldo is:

Cristiano has 136 goals in Champions League matches. He is the leader here – behind him in the list of the best are Leo Messi (121 goals) and Robert Lewandowski (75). We remind you that it took Ronaldo only 178 matches to score such a result.

Well, the intermediate results of the return of the Portuguese to Man United – 5 goals in 5 matches. But someone doubted that it was worth it.

If this is not enough for you, then just take a look at Krish’s torso. Well, what other questions?