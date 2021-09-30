Daniel Radcliffe Conquers the Wild West in the first trailer for Season 3 of Wonderworkers

With him, the bandit Steve Buscemi will go on an insanely funny adventure.

Shot from the series “Miracle Workers”

The first trailer of the third season of the TBS comedy series “Miracle Workers” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi has appeared on the web. This time the actors went to the Wild West!



The action of “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” will unfold in 1844. The focus will be on a group of completely different people who come together for one big trip along the Oregon Trail.

He leads a cheerful group, judging by the promo, an idealist preacher from a small town performed by Radcliffe. Although it is difficult to imagine how the hero will lead people, if he takes the anatomical drawing of a horse for a map …





A criminal (Buscemi) who has been put on the wanted list, a rich man (John Bas) and his enterprising wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) will set off with him. However, on the way, they will also meet a clever bounty hunter (Karan Sonya), who has his own plans for the hero Buscemi.

Let us remind you that “Miracle Workers” is an anthology series, each season is dedicated to a separate story. In the first one told about angels and God, and in the second the cast went to the Middle Ages.

The premiere of the 3rd season of the TV series “Miracle Workers” by Dan Mirk and Robert Padnik is scheduled for July 13th.

