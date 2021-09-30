Daniel Radcliffe made nearly $ 100 million from Harry Potter films

Participation in the Harry Potter films brought the British actor Daniel Radcliffe world fame and millions of dollars in earnings. Looper calculated how much Radcliffe earned for filming the saga about the boy who survived.

Film fees:

filming “Philosopher’s Stone” brought the actor $ 1 million;

the fee for the Chamber of Secrets was $ 3 million;

Radcliffe received $ 6 million for Prisoner of Azkaban;

The Order of the Phoenix and the Goblet of Fire earned him $ 14 million each;

three final episodes – 25 million each.

As a result, the actor earned $ 99 million for shooting in the films “Harry Potter”. However, this is only a fraction of Radcliffe’s income. In addition to films, the franchise includes several theatrical productions, and some projects are still in development. The HBO Max platform plans to shoot a Harry Potter series, and in 2020, We Got This Covered announced the release of spin-off films that take place 20 years after the end of the story.

CheatSheet Showbiz estimates Radcliffe’s revenues at about $ 110 million and the Sunday Times at $ 112 million. Thus, he is one of the richest actors in the UK.

More news on this topic:

American television company HBO has launched a series about Harry Potter. So far, the project is in its early stages of production – Warner Bros. I have not yet found a scriptwriter, director, or film crew. Also, there is no information yet about the plot of the series and what time of the Harry Potter universe the events will take place;

British actor Rupert Grint, known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, announced the end of his film career. The birth of a child made the 32-year-old artist think about changing his professional activity;

and the performer of the role of Hermione Emma Watson decided to stop acting for a while in order to spend more time with her boyfriend. It is likely that Emma is ripe for a family.

