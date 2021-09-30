daughter Meryl Streep meets musician Mark Ronson

According to The Sun, the novel by the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep – Grace Gummer – and the 45-year-old author of the hit Uptown Funk Mark Ronson lasts several months. For the first time, young people were photographed together in September last year at a dinner in one of the restaurants in New York, but then their meeting was not mistaken by the paparazzi for a romantic date. The columnist Simon Boy claims that Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson are hiding their romance, but definitely together.

They have been together for several months, but restrictions due to the coronavirus have complicated the situation. Especially when he had to fly home to the UK, they began to see each other less often. But they maintain a relationship at a distance … Mark is quite secretive, and Grace too,

– a source close to the couple told the journalist. In addition, it is reported that not so long ago the musician was seen entering the house of Meryl Streep – probably, Grace introduced her boyfriend to her parents.

Grace Gummer with her sisters – Mamie and Louise Mark Ronson

Grace is the middle daughter of Hollywood star Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer. The couple also have an eldest son, Henry (born 1979), daughter Mary “Mamie” (born 1983), and daughter Louise (born 1991). By the way, in March 2019, Meryl Streep first became a grandmother – her eldest daughter Mary gave birth to a son. Grace herself for many years met with a childhood friend, also a musician, Tay Straith. In the summer of 2019, they got married, but suddenly 42 days later. divorced, for what reason – is unknown.

The brand was previously attributed an affair with an actress from “Harry Potter” by Genevieve Gaunt, but the rumors have not received any official confirmation or denial. But even without this, Ronson had an eventful personal life. Back in 2003, the musician was engaged to actress Rashida Jones, but a year after the engagement, the couple broke up. In September 2011, he tied the knot with actress Josephine de la Boom, whom he had met for two years before their wedding. Their marriage lasted five years. Divorce news appeared in May 2017. According to TMZ, Josephine filed documents in court, indicating the date of separation – April 21 – and a rather commonplace reason – “irreconcilable differences.” Neither Ronson nor de la Boomer began to comment on the breakup, but for a long time hinted at the breakup on Instagram with meaningful quotes and photos. Mark had a hard time breaking up, and suffering even inspired him to create the album Late Night Feelings. Mark started a new relationship six months later – the executive producer on American television Rebecca Schwartz became his new companion. However, their romance lasted no more than 6 months.