daughter Meryl Streep meets Oscar winner Mark Ronson

The British edition of The Sun reported that a new couple has formed in the world of show business. According to the source, musician Mark Ronson and actress Grace Gummer have been dating for several months. “They have been together for several months, but restrictions due to coronavirus have complicated the situation. Especially when he had to fly home to the UK – they began to see each other less often. But they maintain a relationship at a distance, “- said the insider.

For the first time, the daughter of Meryl Streep appeared with the chosen one in public in September last year. But the paparazzi did not pay attention to this and considered the date a friendly meeting. According to the source, the couple prefers not to make their privacy public. Journalists suggested that Grace had already introduced the young man to her parents. Such rumors spread after Ronson was spotted entering Meryl Streep’s house.

Previously, Grace had a relationship with a childhood friend, musician Tay Straith, for many years, but the couple broke up after a short marriage. Ronson has been credited with many romantic relationships, including an affair with Harry Potter actress Genevieve Gaunt. He had previously been married to actress Josephine de la Boom for about five years. The couple broke up in 2017.

Author: Ksenia Antonenko