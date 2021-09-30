David Schwimmer responded to rumors of an affair with Jennifer Aniston

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston as Ross and Rachel in Friends

The performer of the role of Ross Geller denies information that he is secretly meeting with a colleague on the TV series Friends.

Actor David Schwimmer commented on The Sun tabloid rumors about his affair with Jennifer Aniston, which recently appeared in the media.

So the press spread the information that the stars of the series Friends often seen after the “reunion” on HBO Max. In particular, insiders stated that the couple spent time together at Jen’s Los Angeles home on several occasions.

However, 54-year-old Schwimmer told a British newspaper through his spokesman that the information about the relationship with Aniston was “false.”

Fans were upset by this fact, as many of them hoped that the on-screen romance of Ross and Rachel would come true. Especially after the actors admitted that they were in love with each other on the set of the first season of the series.

Recall that in 2018, Jennifer divorced actor and director Justin Theroux. A year earlier, David parted ways with English artist and photographer Zoe Buckman, who gave birth to his daughter. Cleo.

