DiCaprio suffers in the toilet in the teaser for his new movie

In the comedy Don’t Look Up, a truly stellar cast has come together: Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and Ron Perlman, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothy Chalamet and even Chris Evans. But the main character, one way or another, will be the Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio. This can be seen in the first trailer for the new film.

The video begins with Leo’s suffering in the toilet – he was so nervous and breathing heavily that now his side hurts and he suffers from pain. DiCaprio leaves the toilet, but the torment does not end – at the most important meeting for the planet, the hero of Jonah Hill refuses to listen to Leonardo, he is even pissed off by the breath of a scientist proving that the Earth is in danger of a catastrophe.

A huge meteorite is flying towards the planet, and the heroes Lawrence and DiCaprio are almost the only ones who know about it. The government does not listen to them, so a couple of scientists have to go all out to convince the Americans that they need to save themselves.

The film will debut exclusively on Netflix on the eve of Catholic Christmas, December 24, and DiCaprio personally ruled the script for almost six months before accepting the role.

Author: Alexey Pletkin