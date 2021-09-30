disassembling images from the red carpet of the Oscar-2021 award together with Alexander Rogov

Carey Mulligan

Carey’s skirt, of course, is too big! But it sits comfortably. (Smiling.) Sunny, bright, beautiful! This outfit is from Valentino Couture. At the very beginning of the carpet we have already seen three dresses of gold color. Gold dresses have become one of the trends of the Oscar-2021. Incidentally, this is amazing! The statuette is gold, and, apparently, the stylists of many stars decided that they also need to be dressed up in gold.

Regina King

Regina King at Louis Vuitton. My mom is a fan of this actress. (Smiling.) Mom hardly watched the live broadcast, but I think she would really like this butterfly dress.

Amanda Seyfred

Amanda is very beautiful! She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, but of course in such a beautiful dress on the red carpet she can only have a leading role! Very beautiful, hand-made Armani Privé dress. Although it is actually quite risky to wear a red dress on the red carpet.

Leslie Odom Jr.

And gold again! Gold suit and underneath a black turtleneck. I was looking at this image, and I had the following question: “Isn’t it too literal to come to the Oscar in gold?” It turns out to be a Brioni suit with real gold, which is somehow woven into the fabric. Probably, on the red carpet in this suit, he felt “expensive”! (Smiling.)

John Baptiste

The composer has a brooch on, and this, by the way, is the trend of the last ceremony. Timothy Chalamet wore a Prada suit at the 2020 Oscars, and a Cartier Heritage brooch was a key element of his look. Then men’s brooches became fashionable, and, as we can see, now this trend continues. The most important thing in a man’s suit is a good fit, the correct length of trousers … And, apparently, a brooch. (Smiling.) Brooches look spicy and interesting.

In the images of men on the red carpets, more and more unusual elements appear that they previously did not allow themselves. But for girls, oddly enough, it becomes more difficult to stand out.

Reese Ahmed

Surprisingly, the Best Actor nominee came in a T-shirt. It seems to me that wearing a black T-shirt at the Oscars is either a challenge, or a disdain, or he is sure that he will not receive a statuette. But maybe Reese will change. Although he is handsome, of course, incredible!

Halle Berry

I really liked the dress, the bodice is amazingly beautiful. I would like to note her such eccentric haircut with a high back of the head. It looks very nice! Now I think, is it a wig or did she cut her hair?

Angela Bassett

Angela in red! She is wearing a dress with accent shoulders. It can be seen that the host of the ceremony really liked her, he practically performed a ritual dance in front of her. (Smiling.) I really like the dress and the styling. But they made her eyes very dark, why such blue shadows?

Zendaya

Zendaya in a very pretty yellow dress. Awesome! This gorgeous outfit looks good with beach curls like this. I like that they didn’t have a complicated hairstyle for this dress. And on her neck she has a very beautiful diamond!

Reese Witherspoon

I love Reese! But she is wearing a rustic dress, also with some kind of strap. When Reese stood on the red carpet, her bow looked worse. But in the lounge area for interviews, this “beach” dress looks great! Much depends on the location.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern was like just plucking ostrich feathers for a dress. (Laughs.) Really interesting, risky decision. I like taking risks. Awesome dress, but I would have done a different hairstyle for it. In this look, the hairstyle argues with the bottom of the dress, but if the hair were removed, then everything would look much better. Although this is Laura’s classic hairstyle, she very often appears with her.