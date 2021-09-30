Driver, Washington and Reynolds: Film Critic Talks About the Future of Bond

Film critic Roman Grigoriev, in a commentary for NEWS.ru, named suitable candidates for the role of the next 007 agent. According to the expert, the future stars of the “Bond” could be Adam Driver, John Washington and Ryan Reynolds, but Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Sima Liu are not fit.

I like John Washington. He has a noble face, and you can play with him in this role. If you shave him, he would look good in this role. <...> Idris Elba has too crafty eyes, and Bond should have a simple chopped muzzle. He’s cool, but he is more suited to the role of a villain., – believes Grigoriev.

In addition to Washington, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds would be a good fit for the role of British intelligence agent, but only on condition that he “scowls,” Grigoriev said. According to the film critic, Reynolds is stuck in the role of a “good guy” who always smiles and treats everything with humor, while Bond should be more serious. Roman considers Adam Driver, known for playing the villainous Kylo Ren in the seventh episode of Star Wars, as another suitable candidate. The film critic called Driver “crooked and unconventional”, but, in his opinion, this is what Bond should be: open, noble and with “such a face so that emotions can be easily read from him.”

Grigoriev also suggested that if a series of films about Bond were filmed in the Russian manner, then actor Vladimir Vdovichenkov could become our analogue of agent 007. However, Grigoriev noted, a lot depends on whether the Brigade star will be able to move away from the old images and show a noble intelligence agent, and not a “mumbled parsley” in a fashionable suit.













