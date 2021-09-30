Dubbing actors Karen Arutyunov and Daria Blokhina – about Hayte and DiCaprio’s voice

In “The City. We speak ”dubbing actors Karen Arutyunov and Daria Blokhin talked about how colleagues reacted to their appearance in the industry and what skills are needed to become a voice actor.

About popularity

Karen: Popularity has dramatically changed our lives. I understood that everything I had planned before had worked. And 10 times more than I expected.

Darya: I am very calm about popularity. From the series: yeah, of course, plus 200 thousand subscribers. Someone wrote that I was cool, someone – that I got somewhere because I was a ruble wife. And at that moment in Khimki I was killing a cockroach with a slipper.

Community reactions to new actors

Karen: At first, we kept in mind that we are dubbing actors in quotation marks. Then they made a project. And now it works as a separate brand.

Darya: The dubbing coalition is large. Cool dubbing actors wrote: “Cool! Cool! Let’s work together! ” You don’t need to prove anything to anyone. It is unpleasant for those who have devoted their whole life to this and not a word about them. This is really insulting. Their head is spinning: “What the hell! I’m sitting here, everyone knows me, and they show these four dudes who have not voiced anything! ” But we made such a revolution in this business that all people wanted it too. But this is hellish work.

About haters

Darya: If someone wrote something nasty to me on social networks, then I answered them and took them apart.

Karen: I also entered into controversy before. We were run over by young guys who had a very strange motivation. They just showed us that we are nobody, and they at least voiced something. But when we became a separate project, the situation changed. Now we are good friends with all the dubbing actors. This is one small field and we all intersect. Even Tatyana Shitova (voice of Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie) is with us and it’s very nice.

About a revolution in the profession

Karen: I told everyone who wrote to us the phrase: “We are peacemakers. We came with peace and humor. ” Many answered: “Who are you? They came from the street. ” And I explained that we did not come from the street, but play in the same team. The original goal was to raise this profession. And today we have done it, we have made this coup.

About DiCaprio’s voice

Darya: There is Leonardo DiCaprio and there is Seryozha Burunov, who voices him. But people don’t think that the voice exists separately from the picture. They watch movies, live the life of a movie hero, and do not think that someone else is behind all this. Now people have learned that there is such a profession – a voice actor.

How to become a dubbing actor

Darya: If a person is a nugget, then he can, even sitting at home, become a dubbing actor. If he knows how to split intonation, he has empathy and the ability to immerse himself in the role. And if he thinks that having learned a couple of stamped intonations, he will be able to sound a movie? No, it won’t. When all sorts of American films came out in the 90s, they used very juicy, exaggerated cliches of female and male voices. Now this is not the case. Dubbing actors try to be closer to life.

Karen: I believe that first of all you need an acting education. Much still depends on the psyche and physics. If this is an emotional movie, for example, French comedies, then it is impossible to speak normally there.

About voice in stand-up

Karen: The intonation in the stand-up is taken from the American format. It is built according to the “Do you know what? … Did you have that? …” system. Ascending. The stand-up presentation form also has its own rules, according to which you need to read a joke in order to convey it to the viewer.

Also, at our request, Karen and Daria re-voiced the most famous moments from the films “Love and Doves”, “Office Romance” and “Brother”. What came of it, see here.