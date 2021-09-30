Dwayne Johnson has found his twin. Photo

In mid-August, a photo of Lieutenant Fields appeared on the pages of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on social media. It’s amazing that this police officer is like two peas in a pod similar to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Considering that the local media began to write about the photo, Johnson himself saw it. On his Twitter account, the actor wrote: “Damn it! Wow! The guy in the photo on the left looks much cooler. Take care of yourself, brother, and thanks for your service. Someday we’ll drink tequila with you and you will share stories about” The Rock “because I’m sure you have a lot of them.”

Eric Fields (left) and Dwayne Johnson / Photo: twitter.com/morgan_sheriff

Eric Fields, a lieutenant in the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, does indeed look like Dwayne Johnson from certain angles, which has drawn the attention of netizens to him. The photo, in which “The Rock” and Fields are captured in similar poses, has already gone viral. Meanwhile, the police officer has formed his own fan club – the locals are eager to take pictures with him. Actually, this is how it all started: a supermarket employee told one of the heads of the sheriff’s office that he would very much like to take a photo with one of the officers, who, in the opinion of people, looks like the star of the Fast and Furious 9 movie series. Eric Fields granted this request.