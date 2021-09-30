Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the first trailer for the movie “Red Notice” from Netflix

The first trailer for the action movie “Red Notice” has appeared on the network. It will premiere on November 12 on Netflix.
The video showed FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), who is looking for a crook (Ryan Reynolds) and an art thief (Gal Gadot).
“I have been following you for a long time. Every city, every robbery, and now that you have red marks on you, you have become the most wanted criminals in the world. And I’m the only one who can catch you, ”said Hartley.
The film is dedicated to the story of the most wanted criminal who wants to steal Cleopatra’s egg. The best agent was sent to find her, who will be helped in a difficult matter by the greatest swindler.
The name “Red Notice” is a reference to a special Interpol order. This phrase points to global concern and the need to find the world’s most wanted criminals.
The director and screenwriter is Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously worked on the projects “Skyscraper” and “We are the Millers”.
Red Notice will be one of the most expensive Netflix movies. The film’s budget was approximately $ 130 million.